Telangana CM congratulates Governor-designate Soundararajan

Rao spoke to Soundararajan over phone and congratulated her. According to Chief Minister's Office, he warmly welcomed her to the state.

Soundararajan, who is President of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, was Sunday appointed as the new Governor of Telangana. She succeeds E. S. L. Narasimhan.

The Chief Minister also congratulated senior BJP leader from Telangana, Bandaru Dattatreya, on his appointment as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao visited Raj Bhavan to make a courtesy call on Narasimhan. He thanked the outgoing Governor for the services rendered by him as the first Governor of Telangana state.

Chandrashekhar Rao's son and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao also thanked Narasimhan. Rama Rao tweeted that he had the good fortune of interacting numerous times with Narasimhan. The TRS leader thanked the outgoing for his sagacious guidance and for being a father figure for the state for last 10 years.