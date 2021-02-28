Telangana CM congratulates ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.



The CM said that with the launch of PSLV-C51, ISRO has proved to be one of the world's leading space research organization.

Rao also remarked that many countries have chosen ISRO for their technical needs and it has once again brought reputation to the country. He further congratulated the scientists, engineers, other technical staff and employees of the ISRO for achieving success.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, for the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by ISRO.

ISRO in its first launch in 2021, launched PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil as the primary satellite. A total of 18 Co-passenger satellites were also lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:24 am on Sunday.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.(ANI)

