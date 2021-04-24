Telangana CM congratulates Justice NV Ramana

Justice Ramana was sworn in by President of India, Ramnath Kovind, on Saturday, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Saturday congratulated Justice N.V. Ramana on his assuming charge as the 48th chief justice of India.

The Telangana chief minister had tested positive for Covid on Monday and is currently in isolation at his farmhouse.

In his letter addressed to the CJI, KCR wrote, "I'm sure that your scholarship and vast experience will benefit our country immensely."

Born in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice Ramana was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He also briefly functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh, before his elevation as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013.

Appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014, Justice Ramana was sworn in as the country's 48th Chief Justice on Friday.

--IANS

pvn/skp/