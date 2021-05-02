Telangana CM congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Vijayan

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated leaders of various parties which won the Assembly elections in various states and will be forming the governments.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee for scoring a hat trick and forming the government for the third time, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.