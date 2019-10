Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday expressed sadness over the demise of ex-minister Madati Narsimha Reddy.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Reddy as a minister, an MLA and Zila Parishad chairman.



Rao has also conveyed deep condolences to the family members of Madati and prayed the almighty for his soul to rest in peace. (ANI)