Telangana CM greets CJI on birthday

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday greeted Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on his birthday.

The Chief Minister conveyed best wishes to Justice Ramana on behalf of the Telangana people and the state government.

In a letter sent to the CJI, the Chief Minister said that within a short span of time he introduced a new trend with his invaluable judgments. "My hearty congratulations to you on your birthday. Within a short span of time after you became the CJI, you gave priceless Judgments and thus introduced a new trend," Rao wrote.