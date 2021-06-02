Telangana CM greets Guv Soundararajan on birthday

Rao wished her a healthy and long life. The governor conveyed her wishes to the CM on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day.

The chief minister went to Raj Bhavan and presented a bouquet to the governor and conveyed wishes to her.

The chief minister was accompanied by Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi M. Srilatha Reddy.

Meanwhile, the governor took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting her. "Very fortunate to receive Birthday wishes from our most respected Hon'ble Prime Minister of India .. Your kind message amidst your busy schedule, gives me new energy to work more and more for the nation on the path of your visionary steps for mother India free from Corona soon," tweeted Tamilisai, who posted the greeting card received from the Prime Minister.

Chief minister's daughter and State Legislative Council member K. Kavitha also greeted the governor on her birthday. "May Lord be with you on your special day and all the other years ahead," tweeted Kavitha

State ministers and leaders from various political parties also greeted the governor on her birthday.

Women and child welfare minister Satyavathi Rathore conveyed her wished to Soundararajan. She wished her a health and long life.

State ministers Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar also conveyed their wishes to the governor.

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy also called on the governor and greeted her on birthday.

--IANS

ms/in