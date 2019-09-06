Telangana CM instructs officials to supply adequate stocks of urea to farmers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar has instructed the concerned officials to make arrangements for the supply of adequate stocks of urea to the farmers in the villages immediately.

According to a press note from Telangana government, the chief minister said within the next three to four days, the urea required for the farmers should be kept at the disposal of farmers. The chief minister also instructed the urea stocks lifted from the ports should not be kept at the stock points and instead they should be directly supplied to the villages.

The press release said, "The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting here at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday on the issue of the supply of Urea to farmers."The Agriculture officers have explained to Rao the reason behind unprecedented demand for Urea.Keeping in view the rise in demand, the Chief Minister instructed that Urea should be procured immediately and supply the same to the villages.The press note said, "Rao spoke to South Central Railway Chief Operations Manager Sivaprasad, Chief Fleet Manager Nagya over the phone. The Chief Minister requested them to arrange for 25 special Goods trains to transport urea stock from the ports to various districts in the state.""He wanted the speed transportation of urea by these goods trains. Urea should be transported by the goods trains to the stations, Jagtial, Mancherial, Adilabad, Pedapalli, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Sanathnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Timmapur etc., The railway officials have agreed to the request and assured that goods trains would be organised as per the Chief Minister's request on Friday itself," the press note said.Rao instructed Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, principal Secretary Sunil Sharma to keep trucks ready at the railway stations. "The Chief Minister has decided to utilise the services of 3,000 trucks besides the goods trains to get urea from ports to the state. He wanted trucks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states to be drafted to go to ports," the press note said."The Chief Minister instructed that about one-lakh tonnes of urea should be made available in the next three to four days and farmers should not be waiting for urea," it added. (ANI)