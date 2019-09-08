Telangana CM mourns death of Ram Jethmalani

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

The veteran lawyer, 95, passed away at his residence in the national capital earlier in the today.

Rao also recollected services rendered by Jethmalani in various capacities over the years.



Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a doyen of criminal law.

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India. (ANI)