Telangana CM mourns death of Sunderlal Bahuguna

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday mourned the death of well-known environmentalist and founder of the famous Chipko Andolan Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Chipko Andolan was a people's movement aimed at protecting the trees and forests.

The CM recalled that Sunderlal Bahuguna sacrificed his entire life to lead a movement for five decades against cutting of the trees, in the protection of the forests and birds which were becoming extinct.