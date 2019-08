Telangana CM names barrages, pump houses under Kaleswaram project after Goddesses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has named barrages, pump houses under the Kaleswaram project after several Goddesses.

"Medigadda Barrage is named as Lakshmi Barrage, Kannepally Pump House as Lakshmi Pump House. Annaram Barrage is named as Saraswathi Barrage and Siripuram Pump House as Saraswathi Pump House. Sundilla Barrage is named as Parvati Barrage and Golivada Pump House as Parvati Pump House," read a release of the Chief Minister's Office dated August 10.



Rao has named Nandimedaram Barrage cum Pump House as Nandi barrage and Pump House while Lakshmipuram Pump House is named as Gayatri Pump House. (ANI)