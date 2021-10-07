Telangana CM orders CB CID probe into Wakf properties

He told the State Legislative Assembly that orders for the CB CID probe will be issued. He accepted the demand by Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) in this regard.

The Chief Minister told the House that his government is committed to protect Wakf properties. He pointed out that the government has already freezed the Wakf and Endowment lands to prevent their encroachment or registration.

Rao said MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also brought to his notice that the cases relating to Wakf land are not being argued effectively in the courts. On the demand for CB CID inquiry into irregularities, he said he had no objection to this.

During the debate on minority welfare two days ago, Owaisi had drawn the attention of the government to the state of affairs in Wakf Board. He had sought immediate intervention of the government.

Responding to the chief minister's announcement, Owaisi thanked him.

Meanwhile, home minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali also welcomed the chief minister's announcement. He said that the chief minister is determined to protect Wakf and Endowment properties. Ali said the chief minister by announcing the CB CID probe again showed his sincerity in addressing the issue.

The home minister hoped that all details regarding Wakf properties will come to light through the proposed comprehensive land survey in the state.

According to him there are allegations of irregularities in Wakf properties before the formation of Telangana State. He made it clear that the present government has no involvement.

--IANS

ms/skp/