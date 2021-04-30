Telangana CM orders inquiry into land grabbing allegations against Health Minister

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get an inquiry done by the District Collector on the complaints of land grabbing and submit a comprehensive report to him.Rao also instructed Director General of Police (vigilance) Purnachandra Rao to find out the truth on the allegations, and further issued orders that the primary inquiry on the matter should be done immediately.Few farmers on Friday levelled allegation against Rajender for grabbing around 20 acres of the lands in Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district.Reacting to the allegations, Health Minister Rajender demanded a hearing by the sitting Judge in the matter. He said that his 'self-respect' is more valuable to him than his position."There are several leaders who have earned hundreds of crores of rupees through illegal means. I for an inquiry into all those people and their properties," he said while demanding an inquiry into his own property.The minister further said that he had already informed the Chief Minister about the ongoing allegations against him. He claimed that allegations against him were a "pre-planned sketch" to defame him in the public."Back in 2016, for the establishment of a hatchery, I had taken a loan of Rs 100 crores from Canara Bank. The land about which allegations are being made to have been grabbed by me is still being used by the beneficiaries and is not under my properties," Rajender added.Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has attacked the KCR government on the matter. All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that KCR is making Rajender a scapegoat to make up for his failures in curtailing the pandemic in Telangana."It is unfortunate that the backward caste Minister E Rajender is being made a scapegoat by Chief Minister KCR to cover up his utter failures in curtailing the pandemic in Telangana. KCR is believed to have cornered the minister with wide allegations of land grabbing only to defame his character among the people," he said."KCR declined funds to the health department. He refused to include COVID-19 treatment in Arogyasri. He didn't allow to recruit the doctors, nurses and other health care staff with an intention to showcase Etela Rajender as a failure minister in front of the people. Despite all these odds, however, the minister discharged his duties with sheer dedication and devotion and garnered good faith in the society," the senior Congress leader said.Dasoju also demanded serious action against all ministers including Malla Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, KT Rama Rao before taking any such action against Etela Rajender over land grabbing allegations."If the minister is really involved in the alleged land grabbing allegations, he must be punished by the government. But, why is only the backward caste minister being targeted?" he asked. (ANI)