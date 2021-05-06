Telangana CM returns to official residence after Covid recovery

He returned to Pragati Bhavan after a gap of three weeks. He was undergoing treatment in isolation at his farmhouse in Erravalli since April 19 when he had tested positive.

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao returned to his official residence on Thursday, two days after he recovered fully from Covid-19.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had developed mild symptoms after addressing an election meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency on April 14.

He had undergone a CT Scan and other general medical tests at a private hospital in Hyderabad on April 21.

After the tests, he returned to the farmhouse where a team of doctors led by his personal physician Dr M.V. Rao was treating him.

Last week, Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests had given mixed results. He tested negative on April 28 when the antigen test was conducted. However, the RT-PCR test had not thrown any definite result.

Both the tests conducted on Tuesday were once again egative.

According to Chief Minister's Office, his blood tests were also normal. Doctors have declared that the Chief Minister has fully recovered from Covid.

KCR, who took over the health portfolio from E. Rajender after dropping him from cabinet due to allegations of encroaching lands of some farmers, is likely to hold a meeting with top officials soon to review Covid situation in the state.

He is also likely to take stock of the Covid vaccine availability and take some key decisions to procure vaccines for the free vaccination programme already announced by him.

