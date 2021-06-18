Telangana CM to host lunch for adopted village

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, told Pogula Anjaneyulu that he would host lunch for the entire village.

The chief minister on Friday called up the Sarpanch of Vasalamarri village to inform him that he would visit the village.

Hyderabad, June 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will host lunch for all people in his adopted village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on June 22.

"I will make all the arrangements for food. You don't have to do anything. I will send a team from Hyderabad," the Chief Minister told the Sarpanch.

KCR enquired about the population of the village. The Sarpanch informed him that there are 2,600 people in the village.

The Chief Minister said food would be arranged for about 3,000 people including all officials and police personnel who will be there during his visit.

KCR also asked the Sarpanch to select a suitable venue for a public meeting to be addressed by him after the lunch. He advised him to arrange rain proof tents in view of the possibility of rain.

Stating that the government wants welfare of every household, the Chief Minister advised him to carry all people with him irrespective of party affiliations and caste.

The Chief Minister also accepted Sarpanch's invitation to visit his house.

It was in November last year that the Chief Minister had decided to adopt the village and promised all support for its development.

The officials have chalked out plans for the development of the village, which is located about 15 km from KCR's farm house at Erravelli in Siddipet district. The Chief Minister is likely to announce various projects for the village's development during his speech at the public meeting.

This was the fourth village adopted by the Chief Minister. He last week announced that he will adopt an entire district to show how rural and urban development can be achieved.

