Telangana CM to visit Delhi again from Friday

During his two-day visit - the second one this month, he will also call on couple of Union Ministers to discuss issues related to the state.

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will reach New Delhi on Friday to attend a meeting of the left wing extremism-affected states.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, he will participate in the Assembly session beginning on Friday, and will also attend the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, before leaving for the national capital.

The Chief Minister will have a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday.

This will be his second meeting with Shekhawat this month. He is likely to discuss the issues related to the river water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the notification issued by the Centre to take control of the projects built across Krishna and Godavari rivers.

On Sunday, he will attend a meeting of Chief Ministers of all Maoist-affected states, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting, also to be attended by Chief Secretaries and Directors Generals of Police of these states, is expected to discuss general issues confronting these states, like inter-state operations and problems of coordination.

The meeting assumes significance in the light of the fact that it is being held after a gap of about three years.

Later, the Chief Minister will have a discussion on paddy procurement with Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal. He will return to Hyderabad the same day.

Earlier this month, he had visited Delhi and stayed there for a week. He had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers to discuss various issues related to the state.

