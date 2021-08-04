Telangana CM visits adopted village, interacts with Dalits

He went around the Dalit colony for three hours and spoke to the Dalit families about their problems. He visited about 60 houses in the colony on foot, went inside and inquired about their well-being and family situation.

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday visited his adopted village Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and interacted with Dalit families and others there.

Expressing shock at seeing houses there in a dilapidated condition, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, promised to provide double bedroom houses to all the homeless.

He announced that 76 SC families in the village will benefit under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, and Rs 10 lakh will be deposited in the bank account of each beneficiary family from Thursday. He said the beneficiaries would be free to spend the money the way they want but advised them to use it to create a source of revenue.

Asking them to come up with good ideas to utilise Dalit Bandhu for their benefit, he, during the interaction, asked the people what would they do with Rs 10 lakh. Some told him that they would set up a dairy farm, some would buy tractors and some would do business.

The CM also directed the District Collector Pamela Satpathy to sanction pensions to the eligible individuals.

KCR also visited other colonies, and listened carefully to the problems raised by the poor women and elders and issued orders to the authorities.

Many brought to the attention of the CM that their houses were in a low-lying area and frequently inundated due to rain. The CM assured for the construction of double bedroom houses and asked the Collector to follow the plan and ensure that the roads and drainages of the colonies were in accordance with the plan.

He directed the Collector to grant pension to about 20 woman beedi workers, within two days, after hearing that they were not getting pension.

As a woman was going to talk about the hardships of the beedi workers, the CM remarked: "I do know the hardships of the beedi workers since, I have studied in a beedi rollers' house."

When a Dalit family asked the CM for help for their daughter saying that his son-in-law was working as a driver, the CM promised to give him a tractor under the Dalit Bandhu.

The CM went into a house and interacted with the family and enquired whether they are getting pension, 24 power supply, and Rythu Bandhu.

He assured to give patta lands to the poor Dalits and others from the government land available in the village.

--IANS

ms/vd