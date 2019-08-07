Telangana condoles death of 'Chinnamma'

As the then leader of opposition in Lok Sabha she played a key role in passing of the bill for creation of the Telangana state.

When Congress leaders were projecting then party President Sonia Gandhi as 'Amma' (mother) of Telangana for carving out the state of Andhra Pradesh, Sushma Swaraj called herself as Telangana's 'Chinnamma' (mother's younger sister).

"Please remember the contribution of not just that Amma (Sonia Gandhi) but also this Chinnamma in achieving Telangana state," she had told people of Telangana soon after the Parliament passed Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

At Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) held in Hyderabad in 2017, Sushma Swaraj as the then Minister for External Affairs had introduced herself to the delegates as 'Chinnamma of Telangana'. BJP leaders recall her wholehearted support to the Telangana movement. They claim that BJP's support ensured creation of the state. "Sushma Swarajji will always be remembered for making Telangana state a reality. She not only lent her full support to the movement but also ensured passing of the Bill in Parliament," said Telangana state BJP chief K. Laxman. The BJP leaders pointed out that she had made an emotional appeal to the youths of Telangana, during the movement for separate state, not to commit suicide. She advised them to be courageous and remain alive to see Telangana becoming a reality. "Fondly referred to as Telangana's 'Chinnamma', Sushma Swarajji's unflinching support for the cause of Telangana statehood will never be forgotten. We shall all forever remain indebted to her," tweeted Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. Popular as people's minister, Sushma Swaraj also had a special connection with the people of Telangana. She always responded to the requests of those in distress in Gulf and other countries. Always active on the social media, she went out of the way to come to the rescue of the distressed workers from Telangana. "Heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Smt #SushmaSwarajji. Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause. RIP Chinnamma," tweeted Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao. "Every time I met her, came out with more admiration for the warmth she exuded and grace of her reception. A true leader, who gave the confidence to Indians in distress anywhere in the world that help was just one tweet away," added Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.