Telangana Congress accuses TRS, BJP of violating norms while campaigning for Huzurabad byelections, urges poll panel to cancel election

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The Telangana Congress on Thursday alleged Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been violating norms while campaigning for the Huzurabad byelections and urged the Election Commission to cancel the bypolls.



A group of leaders, headed by Telangana Congress spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan arrived in Delhi on Thursday and met the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra.

After the meeting, Sravan told ANI, "Both TRS, BJP have together made this entire electoral process into a 'business'. In the history of bypolls, this Huzrabad bypoll is the costliest election and stands on the topmost position. Almost Rs 500 crore have been distributed by TRS workers to voters and an almost equal amount has been distributed by BJP in the region. It is a 'business' happening in the name of bypoll."

"We urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel this dubious bypoll. EC was kind and Sushil Chandra ji's remarks were positive. He will take the necessary action. EC officers in Telangana were reluctant to take any action following which we came here in Delhi," he said.

Further, the Telangana High Court has upheld the decision of the Election Commission (EC) in deferring the Dalita Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad assembly constituency. The High Court has held that the EC has the power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India to issue such directions. The High Court has also referred to the decision of the Supreme Court of India in Subramaniam Balaji while passing the order upholding the action taken by the election commission of India.

By-election to the Huzurabad seat is scheduled to be held on October 30 and the result will be announced on November 2.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. (ANI)

