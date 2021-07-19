Telangana Congress chief placed under house arrest

Police personnel were deployed at Revanth Reddy's house in Banjara Hills early morning to stop him from leaving for Kokapet area.

Hyderabad, July 19 (IANS) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy was placed under house arrest by the police here on Monday to prevent him from visiting the government lands at Kokapet which were auctioned last week.

The opposition party alleged that its several other leaders were either placed under house arrest or were arrested while heading for Kokapet.

Alleging corruption in auction of Kokapet lands, Revanth Reddy had called for protest at Kokapet.

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders managed to reach near Kokapet lands but police tried to stop them from staging protest. Congress leader Mahesh Goud fell down in the melee. Police arrested him, Kodanda Reddy and other leaders.

Revanth Reddy has alleged a massive scam to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the Kokapet land auction. He demanded that the state government re-auction these lands under the 'Swiss Challenge' to ensure that the state could generate good revenue through a more transparent method.

The TPCC chief said that contrary to the claims that international players were involved in the bidding, all those who bagged these land parcels were either benamis of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao or those who have close links with him.

He had said that he would raise the issue in the Parliament.

The government on July 15 auctioned 49.949 acres of land for Rs 2,000 crore.

--IANS

ms/skp/