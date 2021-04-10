Telangana: Congress leader accuses TRS, BJP of buying votes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Senior Telangana Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao, on Saturday, accused TRS and BJP of spending money to buy votes and purchasing sarpanchs.



"TRS and BJP parties are spending money for votes. Both the parties are already purchasing sarpanchs. This is very dangerous for democracy. And further, the police is with the TRS party. So, I request party's election committee chairman Marri Sashidhar Reddy to file a complaint regarding the same to the election commission," Rao said.

He further said that the Congress MLA Candidate for the upcoming Nagarjuna Sagar bye-elections is holding a very positive response amongst the public.

"While campaigning for three days, I have found that Jana Reddy holds a very positive response from the public. He has held Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply in the State of Andhra Pradesh during 2009-2014. This time he is going to win," he added. (ANI)

