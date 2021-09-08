Telangana: Congress membership programme on Sonia's birthday, Rahul may attend

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): After Telangana Congress leaders, including the state incharge Manickam Tagore, met Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday, the party's state unit indicated that Gandhi may visit Telangana on December 9 for the party's membership programme.



"We have decided to launch party membership on December 9, which is also the most auspicious day for Telangana people and also the birthday of Sonia Gandhi. We will launch a membership programme on that day. We have a target of 10 lakh members on a single day. So we have requested Rahul Gandhi to come and grace the occasion. He is in principle agreed to come," Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhin told ANI.

The announcement came after Telangana Congress leaders including the state incharge Manickam Tagore along with Madhu Goud Yaskhin, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revantha Reddy, Mohammad Azharuddin and other Telangana leaders met Rahul Gandhi at his official residence, 12 Tughlaq Lane.

"A new team has been appointed in Telangana so as to take the directions from them to take on local government and what all agitational issues we need to take up. That is what we discussed with Rahul Gandhi today's meeting," Yashin added.

With six legislators in the 119-seat assembly, the Congress party sits in the opposition in Telangana against K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

"Unemployment is a big issue. The youth had been promised to provide employment which is not fulfilled. He is cheating the farmers by taking all subsidies. He is a rift between Dalits, OBCs and tribals, and minorities," she added.

Accusing Chief Minister Rao of playing politics of polarisation, Yaskhin said, "He is dividing people into caste lines. He is indirectly supporting the TRS-BJP party and supporting BJP's anti-people issues. They are working for hand in gloves but they act as they are fighting. So we are going to expose this nexus and TRS corruption. Women empowerment is another big issue. The health issue is not being addressed. He is the most corrupt and cunning politician." (ANI)

