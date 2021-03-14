Telangana Congress slams CEO, demands immediate action against TRS for poll violations

The senior Congress party leader finds fault with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stating that the CEO has gone blind and surrendered to the ruling TRS party and failed in curtailing violations during elections.He further criticised the CEO and asked whether they are conducting elections on behalf of the Central Election Commission or like a private agency of Telagana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.Dasoju said, "Is CEO, Telangana blind or surrendered to the ruling TRS Party to allow brazen display of party flex, flags, caps and scarfs at various polling booths which is a sheer violation of election rules and model code of conduct. Is the CEO of Telangana, Shashank Goel, sleeping while the elections are going on?""Has the Central Election Commission become KCR's election commission in Telangana? How come Mahmood Ali, who promised to be the custodian of the constitution, revealed Ms Vani Devi's name? Does he have any basic knowledge of the constitution and the election process? It is an absolute violation and an irresponsible activity of influencing the voters which is highly condemnable", said the Congress leader.The AICC leader further stated that the CEO didn't bother to take any action on allegations over dispensing Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per voter by the TRS party leaders.He said that the ruling party is openly violating all the election rules and code of conduct to influence the voters.Dasoju alleged that even today the TRS leaders were seen distributing money to voters in various parts of Telangana."Shashank Goel, you are an IAS officer and the custodian of the constitution. You must remember one thing that you are working under the Election Commission and not under the control of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. You must answer as to what is going to happen with the Home Minister's vote? questioned Dasoju.He further alleged that the TRS gave exorbitant full-page advertisements spending hundreds of crores of rupees and the CEO is acting completely blind.He also said that despite clear evidence of TRS leaders found distributing money during voting, they have been let go scot-free.Dasoju demanded the intervention of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) into the violations of model code of conduct and appealed to give the necessary directions to the CEO to strictly follow the election guidelines in Telangana.The Congress leader also demanded a thorough enquiry and a serious action against the election violations to safeguard the constitution and to protect democracy in Telangana which he claimed is "under a big threat due to the arrogant and brutal politics being played by KCR and his family."Polling for the Telangana MLC elections was held from 8am to 4pm today in Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies. (ANI)