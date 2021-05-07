Telangana continues to see declining Covid trend

The 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Thursday saw 46 more deaths. The cumulative death toll mounted to 2,625. The case fatality rate stands 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The daily count has come down from 6,026 a day earlier. The new cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,81,640.

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) The declining trend in new Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued as the state reported 5,892 infections during the 24-hour period.

For fifth day in a row, the state reported more recoveries than the new infections.

A total of 9,122 people recovered from Covid during the 24-hour period. With this, the cumulative number of recoveries has gone up to 4,05,164.

The recovery rate improved further to 84.12 per cent against the national average of 81.9 per cent.

The number of active cases has also come down further to 73,851. The number had crossed 80,000 early this week.

Government and private laboratories tested 76,047 samples during the 24-hour period.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, the state has so far conducted 1,34,23,123 tests. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,60,642.

The number of daily cases in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 1,104. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 378 and 443 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, 13 districts reported cases in double digits.

Nalgonda continues to see surge in cases. The district reported 323 new cases. Warangal Urban recorded 321 new cases followed by 263 in Karimnagar, 204 in Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy recorded 235 new cases followed by 231 in Siddipet, 224 in Warangal Urban, 223 in Karimnagar, 206 in Nagarkurnool and 201 in Siddipet.

Considering the downward trend in cases, the state government has ruled out imposing lockdown in the state.

Chief Minister K. Chandarsekhar Rao made it clear Thursday night that there would be no lockdown in the state as the move would bring the life to a standstill and would lead to a total collapse of the economy.

The chief minister, who returned to his official residence after recovering from Covid, chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation. He said lockdown would not help in bringing down the number of positive cases.

