Telangana continues to see more Covid recoveries than new cases

The daily count has been consistently declining over the last 10 days amid the official claims that the situation is under control.

During the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Monday, the state reported 4,826 new cases and 32 deaths.

Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) The declining trend in Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued as the state has been reporting more recoveries than the new cases.

The fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 5,02,187. The state added the latest set of one lakh cases in 15 days.

According to the daily media bulletin by the Health Department, 32 people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,771.

The case fatality rate increased to 0.55 per cent but is still below the national average of 1.1 per cent.

As many as 7,754 people recovered from Covid during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,36,619.

The recovery rate, which had plunged to almost 80 per cent a few days ago, has now improved to 86.54. The number of active cases dropped further to 62,797.

For a fourth consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was below 1,000. The state capital reported 723 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad reported 302 and 324 cases, respectively.

Nalgonda reported 295 cases, followed by 242 in Warangal Urban, 208 in Nagarkurnool, 207 in Karimnagar and 205 in Khammam.

Out of 33 districts, 16 had new cases in double digits and one in single digit.

