Telangana cop arrested for allegedly attempting to rape trainee

The victim, belonging to Dalit community, alleged that Maripeda police station sub-inspector P. Srinivasa Reddy took her to an isolated place late on Monday to rape her. He also allegedly assaulted her when she resisted.

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (IANS) A sub-inspector of police in Telangana's Mahabubabad district was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempting to rape a trainee woman sub-inspector.

The victim, who was recently recruited in the force and was attached to Maripeda police station on probation, managed to escape, and on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, who ordered an inquiry.

Police filed a case, arrested Reddy, and started questioning him. He was also placed under suspension.

Ironically, his arrest came hours after he received a reward from Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police at a press meet for seizing huge quantity of jaggery.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Congress women leaders staged a protest at the office of Director General of Police, demanding stringent action against the police officer.

Mild tension prevailed outside DGP office after police stopped Congress leaders who wanted to meet the DGP and submit a memorandum. The leaders took strong exception to the police's action.

Meanwhile, a special court for trial of cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Hyderabad sentenced a home guard to 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old differently-abled girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the home guard. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one more year.

The home guard was further sentenced to two years imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 for threatening the girl to kill if she discloses the matter to anyone.

The court also sentenced him to life imprisonment for the offence committed under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. All the sentences against the accused will run concurrently.

The court, which delivered the judgment in 164 days, directed that of the total fine of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 should be paid to the victim towards compensation for her mental agony.

The case against the home guard was filed in February 2021 after the girl, who along with her family, was residing in a two-room house let out on rent by the home guard's grandmother, became pregnant. She told the police that the home guard violated and impregnated her.

