Telangana cop arrested for having Rs 10 cr illegal assets

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) A police officer in Telangana was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) found him in possession of disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 10 crore.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Siddipet district, Govindu Narasimha Reddy, was produced before a special ACB court, which sent him to 14 days judicial custody. He was shifted to Chanchalguda Jail here.

The ACB began searches at his residences on Wednesday and it continued for two days. The searches revealed that he amassed wealth in the names of his family members and others in Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad, Siddipet, Hyderabad and other places.

According to ACB Director General Ramana Kumar, 1.5 kg gold, and Rs 5.33 lakh cash was seized from Narasimha Reddy's house. The sleuths found fixed assets in form of agriculture lands, plots and flats at different places. The anti-graft agency said Reddy owns a villa at Golconda area in Hyderabad, 14 house sites at different places in Rangareddy district, 20 acres of agriculture land in Siddipet and Mahabubnagar district and two cars. The book value of the assets is estimated at Rs 5 crore but the actual value is more than Rs 10 crore, the ACB chief said. ms/vd