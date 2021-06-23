Telangana cop saves accident victim with CPR

Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) A policeman in Telangana saved a youth's life by pumping his heart when his heartbeat had stopped after a road accident.

The first aid provided by the cop helped revived the heartbeat of the 21-year-old, who was then shifted to a hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Karimnagar town. M.A. Khaleel, working as a police constable in One Town police station, came to the rescue of M.D. Abdul Khan after the latter was knocked by a motorbike.