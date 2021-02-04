Telangana couple names son after actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood

The couple Mustikunta village of Bonakal mandal in the district organised Annaprasana, a ritual to mark the child's first intake of solid food or rice.

Pandaga Naveen Kumar and his wife Triveni of Khammam district named their child born during Covid-19 induced lockdown, after Sonu Sood.

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (IANS) Impressed by actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work, a couple in Telangana has named their son after him.

The invitation to the ceremony carried the name of the child as Sonu Sood. It was posted on social media by the couple.

Naveen, a registered medical practitioner, invited the actor to the ceremony and sought his blessings for the child. He said Sonu Sood sent his best wishes.

The youth said he became a fan of Sonu Sood after learning about his philanthropic work to help the migrant labourers and other needy people during lockdown.

Naveen worships Sonu Sood like a god every day. He has placed a picture of the actor seeing off migrant labourers alongside the pictures of gods at his residence.

Naveen and his wife hoped that their son would emulate the humanitarian values of Sonu Sood and become a saviour of the distressed.

--IANS

ms/ash