Telangana Covid tally drops below 5K mark

The state had reported 5,186 cases for the corresponding period on Saturday. Over the past week, Telangana's daily count has been consistently declining.

Hyderabad, May 9 (IANS) Telangana continued to report a declining trend in Covid-19 cases, with 4,976 cases reported from across the state over the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Sunday.

Following the latest update, the state's cumulative tally has climbed to 4,97,361

State health authorities also said 35 people succumbed to the pandemic during the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,739 on Sunday.

In a positive sign, the state continued to report more recoveries than new cases. As many as 7,646 people have recovered during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,28,865.

The recovery rate, which had plunged to almost 80 per cent a few days ago, has further risen to 86.22 against the national average of 82.1 on Sunday. The number of active cases dropped further to 65,757.

For the third consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad stayed below the 1,000 mark, at 851. However, the adjoining districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported higher numbers with 417 and 384 cases, respectively.

Among the other districts, Siddipet reported 304 cases, followed by Karimnagar with 271, Warangal Urban with 218, Suryapet with 217, Mahabubnagar with 208, Jagityal with 179, Sangareddy with 178, Vikarabad with 150, Khammam with 138, Mahabubabad with 126, Mancherial with 115, Nalgonda with 110, and Wanaparty with 106 cases.

--IANS

pvn/vd