Telangana CS reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

The Chief Secretary reviewed arrangements with the police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Roads and Buildings, Information and Public Relations, Culture, and Revenue Departments at the venue.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be unfurling the national flag at 10.30 a.m.

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday visited the Golconda Fort and reviewed arrangements being made for Independence Day celebrations.

He said proper arrangements should be made for security, and traffic management so as to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public.

This will be after a gap of one year that the celebrations will be held once again at the 13th century fort.

After formation of Telangana in 2014, Rao had shifted the venue of Independence Day parade from the Parade Grounds to the Golconda Fort to highlight its rich cultural heritage. The Republic Day celebrations however, continued at Parade Grounds till 2019.

However, last year, he decided that the Independence Day, Republic Day and State Formation Day celebrations be held in a place that would not cause any inconvenience to the people.

Accordingly, the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations last year and Republic Day celebrations this year were held at Public Gardens in the heart of the city.

Before formation of Telangana, both Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in unified Andhra Pradesh used to be held at sprawling Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

