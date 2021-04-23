Telangana declares 16 front organisations of CPI-Maoist unlawful

The front organisations declared unlawful are the Telangana Praja Front (TPD), the Telangana Asanghatitha Karmika Samkhya (TAKS), the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), the Democratic Students Organisation (DSU), the Telangana Vidyarthi Sangham (TVS), the Adivasi Students Union (ASU), the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP), the Telangana Raithanga Samithi (TRS), the Tudum Debba (TD), the Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), the Telangana Democratic Front (TDF), the Forum Against Hindu Fascism Offensive (FAHFO), the Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), the Amarula Bandhu Mithrula Sangham (ABMS), the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and the Revolutionary Writers' Association (RWA).

The state government has issued orders declaring these organisations as unlawful for a period of one year with effect from March 30.

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) The Telangana government has declared unlawful 16 new front organisations of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist.

The Government Order says that these organisations have been encouraging or aiding persons to commit acts of violence and intimidation and habitually committing acts of violence.

The activists of these front affiliates are moving in urban area by adopting urban guerrilla tactics and taking different covers as per their strategy and tactics document to wage war against the state, it says.

It also states that these organisations further stepped up their activities adopting new tactics and joined hands with several organisations and alluring the members into their fold with inflammatory statements, meetings and rallies highlighting various issues against the Centre and state governments.

"The activists of these front organisations have been regularly in touch and meeting the Maoist leadership in the forest area of Chhattisgarh. On the directions of CPI-Maoist, they are organising various protest programmes on barren lands and against so-called state repression on front activists besides demanding release of P. Vara Vara Rao, Founder, VIRASAM, Prof G.N. Sai Baba (extremist convict), Rona Wilson and other leaders of various front organisations who were arrested in Bhima Koregaon case, and repealing UAPA Act, farm laws, CAA/NRC etc," reads the GO.

It also noted that some of the activists of these front organisations became underground cadre of CPI-Maoist to wage war against the lawfully-established governments.

--IANS

ms/vd