Telangana declares intermediate second year results

As annual exams could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all 4,51,585 students who had paid the exam fee were declared passed. They include 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys.

Hyderabad, June 28 (IANS) The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education on Monday announced results of intermediate second year (12th class).

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results. A total of 1,76,719 candidates secured 'A' grade, 1,04,886 students secured 'B' grade, 61,887 students secured 'C' grade and 1,08,088 students secured 'D' grade.

She said the results were declared based on marks secured in the intermediate first year. Students who are not happy with the marks awarded will get a chance to appear for exams which will be conducted once the Covid-19 situation subsides.

The Board earlier this month announced cancellation of exams in view of the second wave of the pandemic. The decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 and the concerns of the students and their parents.

Earlier, the annual exams of 10th class and intermediate first year were also cancelled and all students were promoted to the next class.

--IANS

ms/kr