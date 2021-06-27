Telangana DGP consoles family of Dalit woman who died in lockup

The police chief met Mariamma's son Uday Kiran who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam, after also being allegedly tortured by police. He assured the family that the police will extend all possible support to them.

Hyderabad, June 27 (IANS) Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Sunday consoled the family members of a Dalit woman who died in police custody in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on June 18 due to alleged police torture.

The DGP spoke to Mariamma's family members, and enquired about her death. Later, talking to reporters, he said the Dalit woman's death was unfortunate.

He said stringent action will be taken against the police officials responsible for Mariamma's death. Stressing "friendly policing" will continue, the police chief assured that the police will function in a manner which causes no harm to people's life and self-respect.

The DGP advised police personnel to act with patience while arresting criminals.

The police chief's visit to Khammam and his meeting with Mariamma's family members came two days after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed him to probe the lockup death of the Dalit woman and take stringent action against the police personnel responsible as per the law.

He asked the DGP to remove the policemen, if found guilty, from the service.

He said that the lockup death of Mariamma, hailing from Chintakaniki in Khammam district, is very painful and the government would never support such measures.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure that Mariamma's son Uday Kiran is given a government job, a house and Rs 15 lakh ex gratia, and Mariamma's two daughters are given Rs 10 lakh each. The DGP was asked to visit Chintakaniki to find out the facts and details about the lockup death and console the members of the victim's family.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, gave the directions after a delegation of opposition Congress party leaders met him to submit a memorandum, seeking justice for the family of the victim.

The Telangana High Court on June 24 ordered a judicial probe into the alleged lockup death of the Dalit woman in in Addaguduru police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate on June 18.

Mariyamma, who was working as a maid at a pastor's house in Addagudur and faced robbery charges, died in the police station because of alleged police torture.

