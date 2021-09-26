Telangana districts alerted over impact of 'Gulab'

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference from New Delhi with the district Collectors in the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rains in the state for the coming two days.

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (IANS) The Telangana government on Sunday put all districts on alert in view of the heavy rains forecast for the state under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Gulab'.

He directed all the Collectors to keep vigil on 'Gulab' which may show its impact in the entire state from Sunday evening for the next two days, and set up special control rooms in all the districts to monitor the flood situation.

The IMD has issued red alert for north Telangana and orange alert for south Telangana districts.

Somesh Kumar asked the Collectors to work in coordination with police and other line departments. The district officials were directed to be on alert with regard to low-lying areas, keep a vigil and take necessary measures on the tanks likely to breach.

They were told to take services of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), if necessary.

The Chief Secretary advised them to keep a vigil on such places where people are likely to cross over to other side during overflow of the streams. He asked them to appoint special officers in every mandal to avoid any human and asset loss.

He said the officers and staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) should be alert in the wake of rising water levels in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs. He wanted officials to monitor the rising water levels constantly and also keep vigil and monitor the rising levels of all the tanks in the state.

Special Chief Secretary, Roads and Buildings, Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Rahul Bojja, Secretary Panchayat Raj and Power, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar participated in the teleconference from Hyderabad along with all the district Collectors.

