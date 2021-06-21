Telangana EAMCET to be held from Aug 4 to 10

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be held from August 4 to 10.

The state government on Monday announced a fresh schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs).

The TS EAMCET engineering stream will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 while agriculture, and medical (AM) stream will be held on August 9 and 10.