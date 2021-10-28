Telangana: Election campaigning ends for Huzurabad by-polls

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): The electoral campaigning for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency by-election has come to an end on Wednesday evening. As per the directions of the Election Commission, the election campaign ended 72 hours before the polling date that is October 30.



The bypoll is mainly a triangular fight between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress that are campaigning vigorously on the last day.

The ruling TRS party fielded Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the candidate for the contest. Gellu Srinivas Yadav is a Telangana Rashtra Samithi politician from Telangana state in India. The four-time MLA from Huzurabad Etela Rajender has been nominated by the BJP as its candidate. The Congress has nominated 29-year-old Balmoor Venkat as its candidate. He was the State President for NSUI.

Huzurabad by-election is scheduled to be held on October 30 and the result will be announced on November 2.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. The seat has become a battle of prestige for TRS and the Opposition alike.

On June 12, Rajender submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. (ANI)

