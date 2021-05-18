Telangana extends lockdown to curb COVID-19 till May 30

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Telangana government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown till May 30 in order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke with the ministers over the phone and elicited their opinion about the COIVD-induced restrictions. After receiving the opinion of the cabinet ministers, he took decision to extend the lockdown.

The state government has permitted all activities between 6 am to 10 am every day.

As the ministers are busy monitoring the coronavirus curtailment measures and medical services on the field, the Chief Minister cancelled the state cabinet meeting which was scheduled for May 20.

The state government had earlier announced a 10-day lockdown starting from May 12 with relaxations from 6 am to 10 am daily.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has 49341 active cases. (ANI)

