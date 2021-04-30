Telangana extends night curfew till May 8

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a Government Order (GO), extending the night curfew by a week. The curfew will be in force from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. the next day.

Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) The Telangana government on Friday extended night curfew in the state till May 8 to check the spread of Covid-19.

The government had, on April 20, imposed the night curfew till April 30.

As the spike in Covid cases continued in several parts of the state, the government decided to extend the night curfew.

The government also issued a separate order, extending restriction on the screening of shows in cinema theatres till May 8.

The night curfew was extended hours after the matter came up for hearing in the Telangana High Court. The court had noted that the night curfew is coming to an end at 5 a.m. on May 1 but the government has not announced new measures to contain the Covid surge.

The court asked the Advocate General to inform it about the new measures proposed to be taken by the government to check the virus spread.

The government had issued the earlier GO on April 20 after the high court gave 48 hours to decide on imposing night curfew or lockdown. The court had made it clear that if the government fails to take a decision, it will pass appropriate orders.

As per the GO, all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. shall close at 8 p.m. Movement of all persons shall be prohibited from 9 p.m. onwards.

However, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services like print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services, delivery of all goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services and production units or services which require continuous process were exempted.

--IANS

ms/vd