Telangana extends summer holidays for schools till June 15

The Director of School Education directed all regional joint directors of school education and all district educational officers to take necessary action accordingly.

The decision was taken at a meeting Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy had with officials to review the situation.

Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday extended summer holidays for schools till June 15.

Earlier, keeping in view the rapidly rising number of Covid-19 cases, the state government had declared summer vacations for all schools and junior colleges from April 27 till May 31.

Schools for classes 6 and above reopened in the last week of February while classes 9 and above had reopened on February 1.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government had shut down the educational institutions from March 24. However, online classes continued for students. The authorities had declared April 26 as the last working day of the current academic year.

The government has already cancelled Class 10 examination and declared all students qualified.

Over 5.21 lakh students were allotted grades considering their internal assessment marks. Similarly 53,79,388 students of Class 1 to 9 were promoted to the next class.

For a second consecutive year, no exams could be conducted due to Covid pandemic.

