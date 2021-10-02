Telangana Forest Dept staff, tribals tussle over land; 3 women injured

Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Tensions prevailed at Ambedkar Nagar in Kothagudem district of Telangana on Friday when the forest officials allegedly attacked women cultivators with an axe in the area.



It has been alleged that three women were injured in the attack, following which, they were immediately rushed to the district government hospital by ambulance.

According to Deputy Forest Range Officer B Ramakrishna, the forest department has been doing the plantation for the past one year but these cultivators have been trying to destroy it by ploughing and cultivate the land there. A tussle between the cultivators/villagers and officials took place wherein three women got injured by axes.

The department has registered a complaint and soon will be taking up talks with the farmers.

However, the forest department official denied that the women have been attacked with an axe. (ANI)

