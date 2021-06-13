Telangana gifts 32 Kia Carnival cars to Additional Collectors

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao examined the Kia Carnival car brought and flagged off from his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) The Telangana government on Sunday handed over 32 Kia luxury cars to Additional Collectors, saying the vehicles are meant for the use by the officials for their village visits.

On the Chief Minister's instructions, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over the vehicles to the Additional Collectors after the meeting where the Chief Minister reviewed implementation of urban and rural development programmes.

Each Kia Carnival car cost Rs 30-31 lakh to the government. There was no official word about when and how the vehicles were procured.

The move drew strong criticism from the opposition parties, which questioned the government for purchasing expensive cars at a time when the state is facing financial crisis.

"At a time when Telangana is reeling under severe financial crisis with no money for Covid medical infrastructure and to buy TSRTC buses, Telangana CM has the audacity to buy 32 Kia luxury cars for Additional Collectors," said Congress national spokesperson Sravan Kumar Dasoju. He called it misuse of public money with irresponsibility.

BJP leader Vidyasagar Rao condemned the "splurge" in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He wanted to know what the Chief Minister was celebrating and for what had he rewarded the Additional Collectors.

--IANS

ms/vd