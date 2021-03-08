Telangana giving priority to education sector: KTR

The Minister said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has set up 672 gurukuls to provide quality education to the students belonging to the marginalised sections.

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Telangana's Minister for Industry and Information Technology K.T.Rama Rao on Monday said the state government is giving priority to education sector and it has taken several steps during the last six years.

KTR, as the Minister is popularly known, claimed that the government is spending about Rs 1.20 lakh on each student in 970 gurukuls of the state.

A total of four lakh thirty thousand students are pursuing their studies in these gurukuls.

KTR, who is also the working president of TRS, was addressing heads of various educational institutions and teachers' associations at ST. Mary's Pharmacy College, Secunderabad as part of the party's campaign for March 14 election to Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates' constituency of Telangana Legislative Council.

KTR alleged that the Centre has done injustice to Telangana even in the educational sector.

He pointed out that the TRS government has allocated Rs 350 crore to construct permanent buildings to 240 Gurukula. He also mentioned that the TRS government is providing the post-matric scholarships to 15 lakh students in the State.

The TRS leader said in the last 6 years, the State government spent about Rs 12,800 crore on fee reimbursement.

The government also paid off old arrears of Rs 1,800 crore towards fee reimbursement accumulated for four years before formation of Telangana state.

The government revised mess charges from school to university level which benefited 18 lakh students.

"The government has set up 53 Degree colleges, 11 polytechnic colleges in the state in the past six years. In 65 years, before Telangana formation five government medical colleges were set up. But within six years, we set up five new government medical colleges," he said.

KTR stated that about 3850 students were provided with overseas scholarships.

With the budget of Rs 250 crore, the government has set up study circles at district levels which are being utilized by civil services aspirants in the State.

To strengthen the educational sector, the government has filled 133,000 jobs of which 19,200 posts were of teachers, said the minister.

He accused the BJP and Congress parties of mudslinging inspite of the government filling many government posts.

KTR mentioned that revolutionary policies like TS-iPASS succeeded in attracting major investments to the state. Through this policy, 15,000 companies were set up creating about 15 lakh jobs in the region. Huge investments were brought to the State through TS-iPass, he added.

--IANS

ms/sdr/