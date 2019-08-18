Telangana government neck-deep in corruption: Nadda

Addressing a public meeting here this evening, he launched a scathing attack on Chandrashekhar Rao for what he called his autocratic style of functioning and dubbed him an "emperor".

On his maiden visit to Telangana after taking over the key party post, Nadda called upon the party cadre to send the TRS government packing "lock stock and barrel" and work to bring the BJP to power in 2023. The BJP would "re-write the destiny of Telangana", he added.

Noting that the BJP has its government in 17 states, Nadda said party President Amit Shah want to take this number to 25-26 and this include Telangana.

Alleging that the TRS government is neck-deep in corruption, he said it was not spending on ground the funds received from the Centre and was also not implementing the central schemes. He said 26 lakh families of Telangana were deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Bharat as the TRS was not implementing the scheme.

Referring to the state's health scheme "Arogyasri", Nadda said the hospitals had stopped providing the services as the government had not paid Rs 1,400 crore dues.

The BJP leader also criticized Chandrashekhar Rao for demolishing Secretariat building for "bad vastu" and for lack of representation for women in the cabinet. "This government runs from house and not secretariat," he said referring to the allegations by the opposition that the Chief Minister operates from his residence.

Nadda welcomed the leaders and workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Congress and other parties into BJP. He said even TRS leaders were joining the BJP as they were feeling suffocated in that party.

Claiming that BJP is the only party with internal democracy, he said it was because of the democratic culture that ordinary workers like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah rose to the highest positions. He ridiculed Congress party for bringing back Sonia Gandhi as the party chief. "They can't see anybody else," he said adding that the TRS chief also share the same outlook.

Nadda said after the completion of ongoing membership drive by BJP, elections at various levels will begin next month and before December 31, a new national President will be elected.

Stating that BJP currently has 11 crore members, he said 3.7 crore new members were enrolled while another four crore were to be enrolled. Thus the party will have membership of about 17 crore.

Stressing that Modi government scrapped the Constitution's Article 370 as it was not in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir and the country, he came down heavily on Congress for opposing its abrogation. He said the Congress also knew that it was not in the nation's interest and hence its governments despite enjoying absolute majority did not make it a permanent provision.

Nadda said for Congress vote bank politics was more important than the country and hence it was opposing abrogation of Article 370.

The BJP leader said Modi government took many historic decisions in 70 days and it was determined to take the country ahead on the path of progress and turn it into $5 billion economy.