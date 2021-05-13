Telangana Governor calls for setting up more isolation centres

"The healthcare system is already overburdened and patients with serious complications need to get priority in hospitalisation. The community isolation centres will help safely isolate those with minor ailments or asymptomatic. They serve like micro containment zones," she said while inaugurating the isolation centre for Raj Bhavan 'pariwar'.

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called upon residential welfare societies and colonies to have their own isolation centres to help the Covid infected in their areas to get safely isolated.

"In majority of the cases, it is very difficult to have safe isolation facilities at home and other family members too are at risk of getting infected. In such cases, apartment-wise and area-wise isolation centres will be very useful," she added.

Expressing concern at the heavy workload and stress being experienced by the doctors and other healthcare workers, the Governor called upon the people to strictly adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour and contain the spread of the pandemic.

The isolation centre for Raj Bhavan employees has been established in association with the Art of Living Foundation's support organisation, the International Association of Human Values.

It will have 10 beds and the inmates will be provided with food, medicines, and other medical support.

The governor thanked the Art of Living foundation chief Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for supporting the initiative of the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's husband, and noted nephrologist, Dr P. Soundararajan said that it was every citizen's duty to follow the preventive norms and reduce the burden on the already overburdened healthcare system and the frontline warriors.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjannar, Advisors to the Governor, International Association of Human Values Projects Director Vishal Arya were among others who spoke on the occasion, while Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan coordinated the event.

