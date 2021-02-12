Telangana Governor, CM shocked over Vizag accident

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed deep shock over the road accident in Araku valley in Andhra Pradesh in which four tourists from Hyderabad were killed and many others were injured. The Andhra Pradesh government has reported the toll as eight.

The accident occurred when the tourist bus returning from the valley in Visakhapatnam district fell into a gorge.

The Governor stated that she is deeply shocked and saddened to know about the death of many tourists from Hyderabad in an accident at Araku valley Ghat road. "I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family members. Wish early recovery and best possible medical care to the injured," she said.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. He expressed the hope that those were injured in the accident would recover soon.

On the Chief Minister's direction, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar spoke to Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, DIG Kalidas and SP Krishna to request them to ensure best medical treatment to the injured.

The bus belonging to Dinesh Travels of Hyderabad was carrying 18 passengers. It fell into 200 feet deep gorge near Anantagiri. Four people were killed in the accident. The injured were admitted to nearby S. Kota Hospital. The Chief Secretary urged Andhra Pradesh officials to shift them to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam for better treatment.

He was monitoring the situation to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

As the passengers belonged to Sheikhpet area, the Chief Secretary directed Hyderabad District Collector to send officials to provide information to their family members.

