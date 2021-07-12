Telangana Governor takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine among members of tribal community

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday along with members of the tribal community at KC Thanda in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.



The Governor said it was part of efforts to dispel vaccine-hesitancy among tribal people.

"I've heard that there is a fear among tribal people to take the vaccine. To shun the hesitancy, I've come here today to send a message that it is safe to take a vaccine," she said.

The Governor urged the people to take the vaccine and be the ambassadors of vaccination.

Soundararajan said she's immensely delighted to take the vaccine with her tribal brothers and sisters and added that vaccination is the only way to defeat the virus.

She also said that she is proud to take the indigenous vaccine Covaxin which is developed in Hyderabad and appreciated the efforts of both central and state governments in the vaccination process.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy was among those present. (ANI)

