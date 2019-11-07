Telangana Governor Tamilisai appeals youth to get enrolled in Indian Red Cross Society

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 7 (ANI): In response to Telangana Governor and IRCS president Tamilisai Soundarajan's appeal, over several youths have enrolled themselves for Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) between November 1 and November 4, this year.

Reviewing the activities of IRCS with the chairpersons of district units at Rajbhvan here on Wednesday, the Governor said that over 70,000 young students, in particular, have enrolled Red Cross in short span of time (within four days), said a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor.



The Governor directed the IRCS state branch to impart training to the new members in various voluntary activities like health programmes, Swachh Bharat, plantation, first-aid and blood donation.

Earlier in a general body meeting held at Raj Bhavan on October 24, the Governor had appealed to the IRCS to organise a special drive from November 1 to December 31 to enrol new members and also appealed to the district collectors to participate actively in Red Cross activities.

The chairpersons of district Red Cross units have informed their activities and officers from St John ambulance have presented useful tips on first-aid training and its importance in a medical emergency if any.

The Governor appreciated the district Red Cross units of Warangal and Medchel for their commendable voluntary services in their respective districts.

K Surendra Mohan, Secretary to the Governor, Raghuprasad, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, Telangana Branch IRCS Chairman Desai Prakash Reddy, Warangal branch chairman P Vijaya Chander Reddy, IRCS general secretary K Madan Mohan Rao were among the attendees. (ANI)

The Governor directed the IRCS state branch to impart training to the new members in various voluntary activities like health programmes, Swachh Bharat, plantation, first-aid and blood donation.Earlier in a general body meeting held at Raj Bhavan on October 24, the Governor had appealed to the IRCS to organise a special drive from November 1 to December 31 to enrol new members and also appealed to the district collectors to participate actively in Red Cross activities.The chairpersons of district Red Cross units have informed their activities and officers from St John ambulance have presented useful tips on first-aid training and its importance in a medical emergency if any.The Governor appreciated the district Red Cross units of Warangal and Medchel for their commendable voluntary services in their respective districts.K Surendra Mohan, Secretary to the Governor, Raghuprasad, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, Telangana Branch IRCS Chairman Desai Prakash Reddy, Warangal branch chairman P Vijaya Chander Reddy, IRCS general secretary K Madan Mohan Rao were among the attendees. (ANI)