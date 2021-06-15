Telangana govt extends summer holiday for schools, DIET colleges till June 20 in view of COVID-19 situation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Telangana Education Department has extended summer holidays for schools and DIET colleges till June 20, in the view of COVID-19 situation in the state.



Earlier, classes were to restart from June 16.

A notification issued by the Director of School Education of Telangana read, "All the Heads of Departments, Regional Joint Directors of School Education and all the District Educational Officers in the state are informed that orders were issued to extend summer holidays upto June 15, 2021 vide ref 5th cited, Government has carefully reviewed the situation and it is decided to extend the holidays for all the Schools and DIET Colleges in the state till June 20, 2021."

As per the media bulletin issued on Tuesday, Telangana registered 1,556 new Covid-19 cases, 2,070 recoveries, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 6,06,436, out of which 79.9 per cent are asymptomatic cases and 20.1 per cent are symptomatic cases. (ANI)