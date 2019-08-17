Telangana govt has led people astray for 6 years in name of 2 bedroom scheme: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Telangana state government has been misguiding people for the past six years in the name of two bedroom scheme alleged Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Saturday.

"The government of Telangana has led astray its people for six years in the name of the two-bedroom scheme. Apart from one or two villages, the total count of the houses is not even close to ten thousand. The Central government has given funds which were added to this scheme. The work was set to be done within a stipulated time, however, it is still pending," the minister told ANI.



"'When will it be completed? To whom will these houses be allocated and in what number? And how many houses are included in the scheme?' these are my questions to the Telangana government," Reddy said.

Urging the government to provide the promised houses, Reddy said: "Telangana government had promised the poor in the last Assembly elections and the Municipal elections that they will get two-bedroom houses. You have become the Chief Minister of the state for the second time based on this promise. I demand the government to complete the work and distribute houses to the poor."

Telangana Government had launched the '2BHK Housing Scheme' in 2015 to construct 2BHK flats in Hyderabad and other urban areas of Telangana to provide quality and respectable housing to the poor. (ANI)

